For Nelson Mandela Bay hip-hop fanatics who cannot wait until Friday to party up a storm, the Tramways building will see two of South Africa’s biggest hip-hop musicians on Thursday.

Eastern Cape-born multi-award winning musician Emtee, 25, will launch his new album Manando and the night will be a double treat as he will be joined by KwaZuluNatal-born Sjava, also a multi-award winning hip-hop and rap artist.

Event organiser Sanele Mtshixa of Bay-tainment said fans should expect a concert with the artists followed by local DJs.

“We’re planning to have Sjava perform for about an hour of his own, opening for Emtee who will perform songs from his new album,” Mtshixa said.

Emtee, whose full name is Mthembeni Ndevu, had social media buzzing when he released Manando on his birthday, September 15, with a special segment on SABC 1’s music show Live Amp.

“It’s a very personal album which talks about the things I went through and the people in my life who assisted me getting to where I am today.

“Manando is a late mentor who gave me my platform behind the mic,” he said.

The Roll-Up hitmaker said while Manando was his second album, it was still a challenge to decide which songs to include or leave out of the 20-track album.

“I’m always in studio recording so I had a lot of good songs I felt could have made it into the album,” he said.

Emtee, who noted how well received it had been so far, said he was looking forward to performing for his Port Elizabeth fans whom he has not visited in a while. The album launch tour, which will be co-hosted by Madibaz Radio’s Pamela “Creme de La Pam” Mtanga and Romeo Phekana, will also feature performances by local entertainers Executive, Sham De Funk, Luniq SA, Sbhizo and Chad Smith. Pre-sold tickets cost R80, or R100 at the door and R450 for VIP access. Buy tickets at the Tramways or contact Mtshixa on 078-070-7049.