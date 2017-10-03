Latest:
Serena slays post pregnancy

TshisaLIVE 0 Comment

Wow! If you thought the tennis champ was going to be tucked away in a corner trying to ditch the excess weight after giving birth‚ think again.

Serena Williams is back and we’re crushing hard. As always.

Serena and her man‚ Alexis Ohanian‚ welcomed their daughter just one month ago.

She posted a picture of herself in this mini dress and rocked it.

Just before then‚ she gave fans a sign that she was bouncing back with this picture.

Halala.

