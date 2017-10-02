Match made in heaven

When Bay newlyweds Shannon and Gabriel Ntshikose started writing letters five years ago to what they hoped would be their future spouses, neither of them knew then that they were writing to each other.

In their newly released book, My Ribs, Your Organs, the Ntshikoses detail how their Christian lifestyle and relationship with God has played a major role in leading them into each other’s arms.

Before they met, the two individually had kept private journals in which they wrote to each other as a “dear-future-husband/wife”, detailing their plans, feelings and desire to meet each other.

By the time they met in 2015, Shannon had been writing her journal for four years while Gabriel had been writing to his future wife for three years.

“We met for the first time in July 2015 and we got close as friends while Gabriel was the head of Twenty-Twenty Destiny, a Christian society oversight to seven ministries at Nelson Mandela University. and I was on the staff at Father’s House church. We came to realise that we had a lot of commonalities, to a point that I got brave and asked him what was going on,” said Shannon.

After exchanging their journals, the two realised they had been writing to each other all along.

Among other qualities, Gabriel specified in his journal that he was looking for a driven and passionate woman who would understand him and love God while Shannon wanted a patient and kind man. Those were some of the qualities that the Newton Park couple found in each other.

“Discovering that the person I had so vividly described [in my letters], had also been writing to me was an overwhelming experience,” said Gabriel.