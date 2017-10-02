Shuuu… but it’s hard to keep up with B. As if we weren’t already jealous of Bonang Matheba and AKA living it up in Paris‚ your girl B has carried on living her best life. And‚ obvs‚ she shared every moment with us ordinary plebs.

If you follow her Insta stories‚ you’ll know that Bonang has been living that VIP life. Clearly the Euro to the Rand makes dololo difference to her life.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BZl-Gkil4sx/

She’s also been travelling the wine region…

… Jarnac By Day 🌺🌞🥂👑#celebrateyourmoments #Butter A post shared by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m) on Sep 29, 2017 at 6:04am PDT

….Finna buy myself a vineyard. 😎🍇🥂👌🏽 A post shared by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m) on Sep 30, 2017 at 2:09am PDT

When you love fashion as much as B and there’s a John Galliano show happening‚ you know she’s going to be there.

….John Galliano Show…. 🇫🇷👑🙏🏽 #parisfashionweek Styled by @tahiguy 📸 @farouk.taleb #Butter A post shared by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m) on Oct 1, 2017 at 12:17pm PDT

….hey @oliviaculpo, you're phly! 😍👌🏽🇫🇷 #parisfashionweek #JohanGalliano A post shared by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m) on Oct 1, 2017 at 12:41pm PDT