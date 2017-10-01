Former East London artist and curator Michael Chandler has taken on the iconic English ceramic design known as the willow pattern and put a modern spin on one of the most reproduced images of all time.

Speaking to the Weekend Post from his Cape Town studio, Chandler House, which he established in 2010, Chandler said his earliest memory of having developed a love for art was when his mother handed him a roll of newspaper, which he drew on.

“I’ve always been creative, but I just never thought I’d make a living from it but sometimes I guess we can’t get away from out destiny,” he said.

Chandler, who studied Visual Art History at the University of Cape Town after moving to the Cape with his family in 2000, said a lot of his work was informed by narratives and inspired by South African history. He spent most of his childhood in Haga Haga.

Chandler said his re-imaging of the classic willow pattern plates project was a marriage between his love for blue and white porcelain and his love for Cape Town’s history.

The artist’s own version tells the tragic love story of Maria Mouton and her lover, a slave named Titus Bengal, and how they were put to death 300 years ago for killing Mouton’s husband Frans Jooste at the Castle of Good Hope.

“I thought it was great, one that needed to be told and what better way than during Heritage Month because it’s not a story of white versus black people,” he said.

The artist’s dinner plate design includes an image of Table Mountain in the background, indigenous flowers as decoration and guards tracking down Maria and Titus. He has depicted the lovers as Angolan swallows.

Chandler created the series in an attempt to “start conversation about race, politics, social standing and the term on everyone’s lips – white privilege”.

“Making something pretty just isn’t enough anymore. As an artist, I felt it was my social responsibility to bring about change and inform people of our history and heritage

“Who would’ve thought a ceramic plate could help heal the nation? For me Heritage Day and Heritage month should be a celebration of what we share in common instead of how we’re different,” Chandler said.

Chandler has partnered with retail giant Mr Price on several collaborations, which began with a simple woven blanket and developed to an entire Chandler House range from cushion to ceramic items.

For more information go to www.chandlerhouse.co.za.