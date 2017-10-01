Artisanal gin craze a surefire way to uplift the spirit

With several offerings now available, a few establishments around Nelson Mandela Bay have opened up bars specifically dedicated to the alcoholic beverage.

According to wine and spirits adviser Ronelle Wright, the trend, originating from Europe, has been growing that side of the globe for the past five years with the Bay only catching up now.

Tabu Bar-Grill-Lounge at the Radisson Blu Hotel hosted a gin tasting called Boutique Gin at the Blu earlier this week with several gins from South African distilleries, which included Wilderer, Six Dogs, The Pink Lady, New Harbour Gin and Orient, on offer.

According to the organisers, those trending gins are the ones on everyone’s lips at the moment.

I am not sure if it was the girl in me but my favourite turned out to be The Pink Lady, maybe I was biased because of the colour but I loved the scent and taste of Turkish delight just as my nose was touching the glass.

The blue gin from Six Dogs was extremely potent but after adding some lemon, I found the taste quite pleasant and a lot smoother.

A fine trick, we were taught, was to add a cube of ice before swirling it gently. The gin then changed colour – some said it turned blue – but mine was purple.

What Wright told us was that there is no correct way to drink gin – other than the way you prefer to drink it.

You can add lemon, lime or oranges or even two ingredients at the same time if you want.

Unlike whisky or wine pairings with food, the gin we enjoyed on its own.

I am not one to drink a shot neat, I always prefer to dash it with something and on everyone’s table were two different tonic waters which we were told were the real deal because it had “quinine”.

A fun fact I did not know was that the gins were made from wild dagga. Not sure if everyone uses this method but it certainly might increase the number of purchases.

Even though we were drinking small quantities, people’s spirits were up, literally.

If you want to check it out and taste for yourself, Food In PE and Harald’s are hosting a gin and food pairing tomorrow at The Granary in Richmond Hill, from 4pm to 7pm.

Tickets cost R450 and include a welcome drink, three-course meal paired with gin and a gift bag.

Bookings: 072-687-2778, or e-mail info@foodinpe.co.za