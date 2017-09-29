Two top SA musos to rock Bay’s rooftop venue

Music event Chillaz on Chapel is gearing up to bring Port Elizabeth two of the hottest acts in the country, in the form of Metro FM drive time host Mo Flava and YouTube star turned Gqom fanatic Moshe Ndiki.

Hosted on the last Friday of every month at Roof Garden Bar in Chapel Street, Chillaz on Chapel has been a growing favourite for the youth of the Bay since its inception in February.

Events manager Gift Hlahane said the line-up generally included 90% local acts from Nelson Mandela Bay.

“We’ve got hip-hop act Fabiano who has never performed at Chillaz before and we always like to support our local artists, which is why he’s going on before Mo Flava and Moshe,” Hlahane said.

“We usually do a poll to see which national artist is trending, then we try and book them.”