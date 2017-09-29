Two top SA musos to rock Bay’s rooftop venue
Music event Chillaz on Chapel is gearing up to bring Port Elizabeth two of the hottest acts in the country, in the form of Metro FM drive time host Mo Flava and YouTube star turned Gqom fanatic Moshe Ndiki.
Hosted on the last Friday of every month at Roof Garden Bar in Chapel Street, Chillaz on Chapel has been a growing favourite for the youth of the Bay since its inception in February.
Events manager Gift Hlahane said the line-up generally included 90% local acts from Nelson Mandela Bay.
“We’ve got hip-hop act Fabiano who has never performed at Chillaz before and we always like to support our local artists, which is why he’s going on before Mo Flava and Moshe,” Hlahane said.
“We usually do a poll to see which national artist is trending, then we try and book them.”
Ndiki spent some of his childhood in Rowallan Park and KwaDwesi and said he was excited about performing his newly released single Choza to his “home” crowd.
“I’ve emceed gigs at Nelson Mandela University before but this will be my first time performing my music here and I’m excited for everyone to hear it,” Ndiki said.
The YouTube star turned television personality said fans would soon see him on television screens as he was working on a new project.
Mo Flava – who is known for saying exactly what is on his mind – said: “PE guys are always on point when it comes to new tracks so I’ll be on the lookout for some crazy DJs”.