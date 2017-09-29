Our mayor makes a dash for it
Hey darlings, so last Thursday was an exciting one for Nelson Mandela Bay – be it politically or socially. Athol Trollip’s coalition looks like it is about to crumble but that did not stop funnyman Roland Gaspar from making fun of the mayor at the launch of the Algoa FM Big Walk for Cancer.
Gaspar – no one is ever safe from his jokes – poked fun at the mayor, causing everyone in the room to laugh except Trollip. Chill Mr Mayor, it was all in the name of a good laugh, which we all had.
Sometime during the speeches, Trollip managed to give guests the slip and went home without most of them realising he was gone.
Shame on you guys, he looked like he was hurting.
On Saturday, one of my trusted spies went to check out the annual Mamela Arts Festival at the PE Opera House. My minion came back with only good things to say about the event at the Opera House that was filled to capacity – and noted how stylish LoveChild looked.
We all know LoveChild is always on point with her outfits, but this one was really on another level. She always mentions that she’s dressed by local designers – which shows how much talent we have in the Eastern Cape. Ikati Esengxoweni also rocked and kept the audience on their feet throughout the performance, now they are performing with a full band which was really nice to witness.
My minion tells me when MXO started performing he was not well-received like the previous performers and when he asked the audience to sing along, people were muttering the words because they did not know his songs . . . but after a while he started singing his more popular songs and the crowd finally warmed up. Tough crowd neh? On Sunday, I went to Barbara’s Lounge as they were reopening the place after doing some renovations.
As it was Heritage Day, people were dressed in their traditional attire, looking like African butter.
Even though I would say the crowd was slightly senior, it is definitely a spot I would hang out at more often.
The meat is really tasty, the place looks sophisticated and yours truly spotted Bongi Siwisa and her husband Lizo.
As monied as that couple is, I do not think they buy groceries because they attend a lot of these events where there is always food.
With that said, I give them a gold star for supporting Port Elizabeth talent and businesses.
Until next time darlings, ciao!