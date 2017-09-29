Our mayor makes a dash for it

Hey darlings, so last Thursday was an exciting one for Nelson Mandela Bay – be it politically or socially. Athol Trollip’s coalition looks like it is about to crumble but that did not stop funnyman Roland Gaspar from making fun of the mayor at the launch of the Algoa FM Big Walk for Cancer.

Gaspar – no one is ever safe from his jokes – poked fun at the mayor, causing everyone in the room to laugh except Trollip. Chill Mr Mayor, it was all in the name of a good laugh, which we all had.

Sometime during the speeches, Trollip managed to give guests the slip and went home without most of them realising he was gone.

Shame on you guys, he looked like he was hurting.

On Saturday, one of my trusted spies went to check out the annual Mamela Arts Festival at the PE Opera House. My minion came back with only good things to say about the event at the Opera House that was filled to capacity – and noted how stylish LoveChild looked.

We all know LoveChild is always on point with her outfits, but this one was really on another level. She always mentions that she’s dressed by local designers – which shows how much talent we have in the Eastern Cape. Ikati Esengxoweni also rocked and kept the audience on their feet throughout the performance, now they are performing with a full band which was really nice to witness.