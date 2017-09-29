‘Kulture’ time for Bay youth

This weekend Port Elizabeth youth will have an eventful day of sports and entertainment at Kaulela Park in KwaMagxaki.

Event organiser Masixole Ngesi said the aim of the Millennials Kulture event was to bring the youth of Nelson Mandela Bay to one space where they could showcase their different talents and gain exposure while having a good time.

“Millennials Kulture aims to create a culture and platform for upcoming artists and brands development, give them exposure and connect them with the relevant industry personnel through these events,” he said.

Millennials Kulture will start from noon tomorrow and will also give local vendors and start-up entrepreneurs an opportunity to showcase and sell their products at the park.

Ngesi said basketball, skateboarding, BMX freestyle contests and entertainment by various local DJs would be the order of the day.

“All these activities will be under supervision from a experienced coordinator.