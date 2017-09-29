‘Kulture’ time for Bay youth
This weekend Port Elizabeth youth will have an eventful day of sports and entertainment at Kaulela Park in KwaMagxaki.
Event organiser Masixole Ngesi said the aim of the Millennials Kulture event was to bring the youth of Nelson Mandela Bay to one space where they could showcase their different talents and gain exposure while having a good time.
“Millennials Kulture aims to create a culture and platform for upcoming artists and brands development, give them exposure and connect them with the relevant industry personnel through these events,” he said.
Millennials Kulture will start from noon tomorrow and will also give local vendors and start-up entrepreneurs an opportunity to showcase and sell their products at the park.
Ngesi said basketball, skateboarding, BMX freestyle contests and entertainment by various local DJs would be the order of the day.
“All these activities will be under supervision from a experienced coordinator.
“The plan is to accommodate all activities within three hours. Thereafter the audience can jam to their favourite DJs and performers from 4pm till late,” Ngesi said.
2016 Tru Talent Search winner in the music category Azi Dladla, known as “Azi SA”, will entertain the audience – along with local entertainers King Meezi, Platinum Gee, Mute Mode Entertainment and more.
Growing up in the township of KwaZakhele, Ngesi developed a concern for performers and artists who were not benefiting from their creativity and became aware of challenges faced by aspiring professional creatives from the township, which inspired him to establish an events company.
Earlier this year his company Ngesi Events launched The Come Up, an event which brought together youth from the urban areas of Port Elizabeth to engage in an educational dialogue around issues concerning young artists trying to establish themselves within the music industry.
The young “social entrepreneur” said his chief aim with his events was to give platforms to pioneers who are using their talents to solve social problems and make a change in their communities.
There will be a cocktail bar. Tickets for the event cost R30. More information is available from Ngesi on 061-772-5873 or Masixole Masi Ngesi on Facebook.