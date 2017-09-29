My HeraldLive Gallery: your weekly leisure pictures September 29, 2017 Herald Reporter 0 Comment Your weekly leisure pictures Event organisers of the Take Note Come Back Concert from left, Yolanda Zantsi, Unathi Ngqolombe and Anelisa Swaartbooi take a bow at the Athenaeum last week Picture: Londeka Dlamini Friends, from left, Carmel Chan-Lok, Erin Venter and Krissie Giddy attended the Cape Recife Music Festival last weekend Picture: Chad Witbooi Nomhle Busakwe and Xhanti Lamani attended the reopening of Barbara’s Lounge in KwaZakhele on Sunday Cancer survivors Yolanda Bukani and Megan Hayward attended the launch of the Algoa FM Big Walk for Cancer last week Picture: Nomazima Nkosi Thandi Maxela, left, Stan Mosia and Khosi Ncokwana partied on Sunday at the reopening of Barbara’s Lounge in Kwazakhele MC Mafa Bavuma and his wife Kuhle looked stylish at at the Take Note Come Back Concert at the Athenaeum last week Picture: Londeka Dlamini Siyabulela Saul shows his approval last Saturday at the Cape Recife Music Festival Picture: Chad Witbooi Vocalist LoveChild doing what she does best at the Mamela Arts Festival at the Opera House Picture: Londeka Dlamini Andy Ndlazilwana performed last weekend at the Mamela Arts Festival at the PE Opera House Picture: Londeka Dlamini Singer MXO closed off the Mamela Arts Festival last Saturday by singing some fan favourites Picture: Londeka Dlamini Related