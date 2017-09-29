Choral finale to Heritage Month
The Swallows Foundation is closing off Heritage Month with a choral bang by hosting a lunch hour concert today at Vuyisile Mini Square in Central.
Taking place in front of the City Hall at noon, the 15-member choir of vocalists from in and around Nelson Mandela Bay, directed by Bongani Tulwana, will sing songs written and composed by Vuyisile Mini.
Swallows Foundation chairwoman Lelethu Mahambehlala said the Heritage Month activation series, which the non-profit organisation embarked on earlier this month, was a way to “merge Tourism Month and Heritage Month and celebrate it in a different way”.
“Heritage Month’s nature is all about forgiveness and what better way to celebrate that than bring art to public spaces where people can enjoy it,” she said.
“By embarking on this series, we wanted to own the city and country and not wait for the municipality to see what it had planned but rather become role players and plan events ourselves.”
Mahambehlala, better known as poet PoeticSoul in the Bay, said through the foundation’s partnership with the Mandela Bay Development Agency, they had decided to use three event locations that were part of Route 67.
This would show off aspects of the city centre to those who might not know about the art and heritage trail.
“We decided to keep the series in the city centre because this was the first time we did this and we wanted to give the public easy access to the programmes, but hopefully as time goes on, we can expand and access areas in Despatch and Uitenhage,” she said.
She said Swallows specifically chose the last Friday of Heritage Month for the choir performance.
“We wanted to close off the month in song because this is more vibrant and singing Vuyisile Mini’s songs, we’re celebrating our political heritage, we’re celebrating and remembering him,” she said, adding that although the square was named after Mini, few people knew who he was.
Inquiries: Gcobani Poltini, 060-921-8443.