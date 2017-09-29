Choral finale to Heritage Month

The Swallows Foundation is closing off Heritage Month with a choral bang by hosting a lunch hour concert today at Vuyisile Mini Square in Central.

Taking place in front of the City Hall at noon, the 15-member choir of vocalists from in and around Nelson Mandela Bay, directed by Bongani Tulwana, will sing songs written and composed by Vuyisile Mini.

Swallows Foundation chairwoman Lelethu Mahambehlala said the Heritage Month activation series, which the non-profit organisation embarked on earlier this month, was a way to “merge Tourism Month and Heritage Month and celebrate it in a different way”.

“Heritage Month’s nature is all about forgiveness and what better way to celebrate that than bring art to public spaces where people can enjoy it,” she said.

“By embarking on this series, we wanted to own the city and country and not wait for the municipality to see what it had planned but rather become role players and plan events ourselves.”