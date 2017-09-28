TiMO to shake Bay with his house vibes
South African DJ, producer and singer-songwriter Timothy Oude Vrielink is set to wow his Port Elizabeth fans at the weekend.
Vrielink, better known as TiMO ODV will sing his heart out at the Beershack tomorrow as he brings his fans material from his recently released EP, Move.
“Fans can expect the same darker, clubbier vibe that my last two songs The Kingdom and Dancing Again brought,” he said.
ODV made his break into the music industry in 2015 when he signed with Universal Music and released his debut single Save Me.
The single, which was awarded gold status by the Recording Industry of South Africa and was acknowledged as one of the most played songs on South African radio in 2015, made way for four more singles and an EP before Move.
“The reception has been very good and it has been a continued growth with people loving what [I bring to them],” the musician said.
The Kempton Park-born artist said while a career in music had not been his first choice, he woke up one day accepted it as his calling.
“I always thought I would have a normal job like graphic design or whatever but sometimes you just quit trying to do what is safe and just do what you love.”
ODV said he was looking forward to returning to perform in Port Elizabeth four months after his last visit, and would be bringing a mix of his new and older music to his fans.
His one night only show will start at 10pm, with an admission cost of R150.
More information is available from Rachelle Crous, 082-084 -6724.