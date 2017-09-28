TiMO to shake Bay with his house vibes

South African DJ, producer and singer-songwriter Timothy Oude Vrielink is set to wow his Port Elizabeth fans at the weekend.

Vrielink, better known as TiMO ODV will sing his heart out at the Beershack tomorrow as he brings his fans material from his recently released EP, Move.

“Fans can expect the same darker, clubbier vibe that my last two songs The Kingdom and Dancing Again brought,” he said.

ODV made his break into the music industry in 2015 when he signed with Universal Music and released his debut single Save Me.

The single, which was awarded gold status by the Recording Industry of South Africa and was acknowledged as one of the most played songs on South African radio in 2015, made way for four more singles and an EP before Move.