Magic, opera, more at Savoy
Port Elizabeth’s Gilbert and Sullivan Society is holding a Pop Up Cabaret at the Savoy Theatre on Saturday at 7pm.
Accomplished young Bay magician Brendon Peel will be performing a combination of magic and mentalism from his hit shows at the National Arts Festival and Cape Town Fringe Festival.
There will also be performances by a cappella group Zuri Voices, opera singing from Angela Freer and Khuselo Gqiba, as well as a cabaret performance from Tarryn Light and Candida Merifield, who have previously graced international stages.
Audiences can expect to hear cabaret classic Mein Herr and much more.
Tickets cost R40 and are on sale at the door. Bookings: Rose Cowpar, 072-906-1977.