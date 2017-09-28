DJ Coffee wins in Ibiza again

DJ Black Coffee has raised the South African flag high once more after he scooped the Best Deep House DJ trophy at this year’s DJ Awards, held in Ibiza last night.

Black Coffee took to social media to share the news with fans and thanked them for the votes.

He said the award was for “the culture“.

This year marked the third time that Black Coffee walked away a winner at the awards.

The world-renowned DJ beat Carl Cox (Best Techno DJ)‚ Hardwell (International DJ‚ Big Groom House)‚ Armin van Buuren (Best Trance DJ) and more to win the award.

Speaking on behalf of Black Coffee ahead of the awards‚ his manager Amaru Da Costa told TshisaLIVE that the DJ “couldn’t be happier” with the nomination”.

“It is a big deal for him and for us as a team.

“We take these awards very seriously and it is an honour to represent South Africa.

“This is just further proof of Black Coffee’s impact on the international stage and we are delighted with the recognition he is receiving‚” Amaru said at the time.

Black Coffee walked away with two trophies at the 2015 edition of the awards‚ bagging the Breakthrough DJ of the Year and Dance Nation of the Year awards.

He added to that haul with a Best Deep House DJ award last year.

The prestigious international award ceremony aims to celebrate and unite DJs‚ industry professionals and the media together at the end of the Ibiza summer season.