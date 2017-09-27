Where to eat and shop in this welcoming country town

It used to be the kind of place, way back when, where you’d mostly just step on the petrol on your way through to somewhere infinitely more exciting.

But there’s so much happening in Willowmore these days that it’s definitely worth pulling in for a few days at least.

The town is always ready to welcome visitors, and accommodation options to suit every taste and budget have sprung up in recent years. During the summer holidays the place is literally packed.

Wherever we went during our weekend visit we found friendly people only too happy to have a chat and share the attractions of their historic town. Here are a few spots worth checking out:

Sophie’s Choice in the main drag is a landmark in town. For the past 11 years, owner Sophia van der Merwe has served beautifully plated breakfasts and lunches in her whimsical store which also houses a large collection of interesting antiques and collectibles. Try her delicious bobotie or curried lamb stew or, if you’re in a rush, grab a (proper!) coffee for the road.

There are several interesting stores next door and across the road, including LInky’s for clothing and hand-made items, Belly Deli for local produce and Annette Oelofse’s mohair shop for gorgeous knits.

Sophie’s Choice is on (044) 923-1117.

Kapoet is a charming farm stall and cafe in Knysna Street. Owner Louretta Lötter and son Hennie have built up quite a following among the locals and Kapoet is always buzzing. I had a gorgeous biltong salad while hubby Salvelio enjoyed a toasted sarmie, both very reasonably priced. The family also have a guesthouse called Lapidaria – a Karoo succulent – in Wehmeyer Street. Hennie, a landscaper previously based in Angola, has created a stunning topiary garden there. Kapoet is on 082-699-1104.

Lou’s Place in Wehmeyer Street, owned by Lourens Nortje, is great for laid-back breakfast, lunch or dinner, or an ice-cold beer at the bar to beat the Karoo heat. The lamb chops are excellent and the free wi-fi’s a bonus. Call (044) 923-1118.

The Willow Historical Guesthouse, in the same street, does traditional meals in a stately setting. We thoroughly enjoyed our Sunday night dinner. Call (044) 923-1574.