Go wild at Valley Vibes
The Valley Vibes music festival is back from noon till late on Saturday in Settlers Park in Port Elizabeth and this year the organisers promise more music and activities.
Headlining acts include Cape Town’s Afro-indie pop rock band, Ben Dey and the Concrete Lions, as well as Popartlive, which is one of South Africa’s most popular live acts after the release of their first album, Lights Out.
Other acts confirmed to perform at Valley Vibes include Umle, Marc Anthony, Alex Cavan, Belle and the Beard, Damien x Ada, Gingerbeard Man, Doppelganger, Richard Saunders, Jayms, Ryan Rainier and Halley’s Return.
“Come dressed for the fest and let your ears guide you to the music as you make your way through breathtaking Baakens Valley to the natural amphitheatre where you are encouraged to chill on a blanket or dance the day away with local and national live acts and DJs taking to the two stages,” one of the organisers said. There will also be a food village with a children’ play area, with staff.
There will be four licensed bars, including a cocktail bar, craft beer bar and gin bar, and while the Electric Vibes stage will house the over-18s area, the main stage is for all ages. Card facilities will be available and there will also be a food village.
In the morning, there is a “Furry Fun Run” starting at 9.45am, to help collect donations of food for animal welfare. Other family-friendly activities include an inflatable obstacle course for the children, as well as giant games around the park. Ticket prices range from R120 to R150, with under 12s entering free.
Festival-goers are urged to bring a picnic blanket, sunscreen, cap and glasses. No food, drink, pets, firearms or illegal substances are permitted.
The serviced toilets will be wheelchair accessible and professional security will be provided.
Tickets can be bought from IntenseEvents.nutickets.co.za. Inquiries: Valley Vibes on Facebook or info@IntenseEvents.co.za.