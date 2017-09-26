The Valley Vibes music festival is back from noon till late on Saturday in Settlers Park in Port Elizabeth and this year the organisers promise more music and activities.

Headlining acts include Cape Town’s Afro-indie pop rock band, Ben Dey and the Concrete Lions, as well as Popartlive, which is one of South Africa’s most popular live acts after the release of their first album, Lights Out.

Other acts confirmed to perform at Valley Vibes include Umle, Marc Anthony, Alex Cavan, Belle and the Beard, Damien x Ada, Gingerbeard Man, Doppelganger, Richard Saunders, Jayms, Ryan Rainier and Halley’s Return.

“Come dressed for the fest and let your ears guide you to the music as you make your way through breathtaking Baakens Valley to the natural amphitheatre where you are encouraged to chill on a blanket or dance the day away with local and national live acts and DJs taking to the two stages,” one of the organisers said. There will also be a food village with a children’ play area, with staff.