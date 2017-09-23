Chef shares city’s unique cuisine with Louise Liebenberg.

Nelson Mandela Bay has a fascinating culinary heritage that most locals barely think twice about. Bay chef Annelie Oosthuizen has a keen interest in food history and has spent many hours reading up how the blend of cultures in historical Port Elizabeth has resulted in a rather unique culinary melting pot today.

The Khoisan, Dutch, Malay, Mfengu, Chinese, Indian and British all brought ingredients and cooking techniques that now make up the Bay table, she says. So began Annelie’s challenge – armed with Port Elizabeth: A Social Chronicle to the end of 1945, by Margaret Harradine, and Dean McCleland’s The Casual Observer: Port Elizabeth of Yore, while also drawing on material from the South End Museum and other sources, she has come up with four Heritage Day dishes that honour – and fuse – some of these influences.

Her first recipe is for a Cape Malay Penang curried isityo senkomo (beef stew) potjie with spekboom salsa and isonka simanzi (steamed bread). The spekboom salsa is her tribute to the earliest residents of Algoa Bay – nomadic Khoisan peoples who left evocative place names like Kragga Kamma, meaning “fresh” or “sweet water”; Kabega (abundance of reeds) and Coega (place of many hippos).

The Khoisan lived off shellfish, plants and game, she says. “Spekboom is a wonderful source of nutrients and combats dehydration. It’s made a comeback as part of sustainable food foraging trends.”

Potjiekos is the Dutch element of the dish as the cast iron pots found in almost every household in South Africa arrived with the Dutch, while the Penang curry honours the Cape Malay influence.

“In 1806, part of the Malay community left Cape Town to settle in Uitenhage and later PE. They brought fragrant spices and curries that gave flavour to bland European dishes.” The isityo senkomo and isonka simanzi represent the Mfengu, who lived in the Richmond Hill area but today are largely assimilated with the Xhosa communities.

Also on the menu is the 19th century British dish, toad-in-the-hole, which she has given a Voortrekker spin by using boerewors. Chakalaka iBisto adds an African element, with chakalaka first made by migrant workers (many from the Eastern Cape) on the Witwatersrand mines.

In 1849, the first Chinese arrived in PE and, in 1899, more came from the then Transvaal after the Anglo-Boer war broke out. “Hong Kong Chicken is a proud creation of the Eastern Cape. You’ll rarely find it in Chinese restaurants in other parts of the country, in any case very seldom in its original form,” Annelie says.

South Africa has been home to a large Indian community since 1860, and gulab jamun is often eaten at celebrations.

Annelie has paired it with melktert, which originated from the Dutch settlers in the Cape.

