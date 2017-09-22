Entertainment My HeraldLive Gallery: your weekly leisure pictures September 22, 2017September 22, 2017 Herald Reporter 0 Comment events, Gallery, Leisure, socials Organisers Bev Hancock, left, and director of Unity in Africa Berenice Rose, put together the annual Woman of Worth graduation celebrations, held at the Tramways Building on TuesdayPicture: Fredlin Adriaan Guests, from left, Yonela Fatyela, Dibuseng Mokonyane, Elizabeth Pretorius, Chantell Ajam and Lulama Njomi at the Woman of Worth graduation celebrations earlier this week at the Tramways building Picture: Fredlin Adriaan Dawn Berry, left, and Kendall Rowe attending the opening of Celebrating The Arts exhibition at St George’s Prep School hall earlier this weekPicture: Brian Witbooi Jenny Maltby, left, and Mari du Plooy checked out the opening of the Celebrating The Arts art exhibition earlier this week at St George’s Prep school hall Picture: Brian Witbooi Guests, from left, Anelisiwe Ndyaluvane, Janet Lotz and Nandile Qwayi had fun at the Woman of Worth cocktail celebrations at the Tramways Building on Tuesday night Picture: Fredlin Adriaan Friends, from left, Oyama Vanto, Lelethu Mahambehlala and Siphokazi Sigenu attending the Swallows Foundation Heritage Month celebrations at the Campanile last Friday Picture: Nomazima Nkosi Opera singer Sikelelwa Qwazi entertaining the crowds last Friday, when she sang the national anthem, while harmonising with the bells at the Campanile in Central, as part of the Swallows Foundation Heritage Month celebrations Picture: Nomazima Nkosi Stellenzicht wine maker Guy Webber, originally from Graaff-Reinet, with Katja Ruppel at the annual Nederburg auction of rare and premium wines held in the Cape last weekend Picture: Louise Liebenberg Ferreira Stumke and Carla Bonthuys after winning this year’s Mr and Miss Luister FM pageant last weekend at the King Edward Hotel in Central Picture: Annelie Jonker Food lovers, from left, Mark Oosthuizen, Bernadene Freeman, Sarah Hall and Sean Mitri enjoying the stunning food and wine offerings at the launch of The Food Studio in Walmer this week Picture: Salvelio Meyer Guests, from left, Marguerite Smit, Laura Britz, Shena Wilmot and Elric Van Velden at the launch of The Food Studio at the Bloomingdales building in Walmer earlier this week Picture: Salvelio Meyer Kiks Finate, left, and Kimmy Bodlani soaking up Clique Claq’s vibes last Sunday at Posh Lounge 99 in CentralPicture: Fredlin Adriaan Khanya Mzongwana, left, Sam Jennings and Qaqambile Qana ready to enjoy Clique Claq perform at Posh Lounge in Parliament Street on SundayPicture: Fredlin Adriaan Related