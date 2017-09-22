East Cape music group Ugie Mob dares to dream with release of single

A group of five young rappers from a small town in the Eastern Cape finally got their big break with the release of their single called Sangena.

Ugie Mob, as the group call themselves, released the single under a Johannesburg-based record label called Stickstainment to mainstream radio last month.

The hip-hop group is made up of Sivuyile “SVG” Makhwelo, Abongile “Magqalo” Mjuleni, Siviwe “Preacher” Mdlokovana, Sinethemba “Decomposer” Mgaqanga and Lucky “Gigabyte” Mjobo.

Mgaqanga said Sangena was a track that spoke about their entry onto the music scene.

“We’re telling people we’re here now and we’re not going anywhere. It’s been an uphill battle getting to where we are and we are introducing South Africa to our music and our unique sound, which we call Lali Style,” Mgaqanga said.