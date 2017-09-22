Chance for aspiring actors to audition for prestigious college

Cape Town’s Waterfront Theatre College, one of South Africa’s premier colleges for training in the performing arts, will hold auditions next week in Port Elizabeth for next year’s enrollments.

The auditions will be held next Friday September 29 at the Savoy Theatre, on the corner of Diaz Road and Stirk Street, from 2 to 5pm.

The theatre will be scouting for talents in dance, drama and musical theatre.

Several Eastern Cape personalities have built stellar careers after attending the Waterfront Theatre College, among them Paul Griffiths, now a partner in the school; musical director Garth Tavares; and actress, singer and drama teacher Julie Dickson (sister of the Bay’s own theatre doyenne, Robin Williams).

Other Eastern Cape staff include former graduates Shona Brabant and Simone Marshall, both from East London and now teaching in the dance department, and Grahamstown’s Richard Antrobus, who lectures in physical theatre.

The college, now in its 25th year, was founded by television personality Delia Sainsbury and her late husband, Keith Galloway, in 1992, and has had strong representation from the Eastern Cape from the beginning.

“Our first group of full-time students included a number of PE and East London pupils: Angela Killian, Michele Matthysen and Chireen Ferreira, among others,” Sainsbury said.

“These young performers cut their teeth in Robin Williams’s drama classes before moving on to full-scale productions for Pemads and the Gilbert & Sullivan Societies.

“All went on to find professional careers both nationally and abroad.

“Angela became South Africa’s resident leading lady famous for her leading roles in Evita, My Fair Lady and Cats.

“Michele moved to Cape Town and joined Capab, performing principal roles in Hair, Mame, Peter Pan and Jesus Christ Superstar.