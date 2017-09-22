Chance for aspiring actors to audition for prestigious college
Cape Town’s Waterfront Theatre College, one of South Africa’s premier colleges for training in the performing arts, will hold auditions next week in Port Elizabeth for next year’s enrollments.
The auditions will be held next Friday September 29 at the Savoy Theatre, on the corner of Diaz Road and Stirk Street, from 2 to 5pm.
The theatre will be scouting for talents in dance, drama and musical theatre.
Several Eastern Cape personalities have built stellar careers after attending the Waterfront Theatre College, among them Paul Griffiths, now a partner in the school; musical director Garth Tavares; and actress, singer and drama teacher Julie Dickson (sister of the Bay’s own theatre doyenne, Robin Williams).
Other Eastern Cape staff include former graduates Shona Brabant and Simone Marshall, both from East London and now teaching in the dance department, and Grahamstown’s Richard Antrobus, who lectures in physical theatre.
The college, now in its 25th year, was founded by television personality Delia Sainsbury and her late husband, Keith Galloway, in 1992, and has had strong representation from the Eastern Cape from the beginning.
“Our first group of full-time students included a number of PE and East London pupils: Angela Killian, Michele Matthysen and Chireen Ferreira, among others,” Sainsbury said.
“These young performers cut their teeth in Robin Williams’s drama classes before moving on to full-scale productions for Pemads and the Gilbert & Sullivan Societies.
“All went on to find professional careers both nationally and abroad.
“Angela became South Africa’s resident leading lady famous for her leading roles in Evita, My Fair Lady and Cats.
“Michele moved to Cape Town and joined Capab, performing principal roles in Hair, Mame, Peter Pan and Jesus Christ Superstar.
“Chireen toured the world in the international production of Cats, among other productions,” Sainsbury said.
“Over the 25 years we have trained many from the Eastern Cape who’ve gone on to carve successful careers for themselves in various aspects of the performing arts industry. “Names like Delray Burns, Emile Doubell, Elandre Shwartz, Maryanne van Eyssen, Rebecca Hartle, Catharine Hill, Briony Whitfield and Sam Engler frequently adorn the programmes of touring productions.”
Bay resident and theatrical stalwart Ian von Memerty was one of her earliest graduates, she said.
Griffiths, Sainsbury’s business partner, agreed the Eastern Cape was an incubator for South African talent.
“Growing up we were so lucky to be introduced to the performing arts by passionate practitioners such as Robin Williams, David Matheson and Leslie Speyers, who inspired in us a love for the arts,” he said.
Griffiths left Port Elizabeth to study in Cape Town before joining Capab (now Artscape) in the early 90’s. After four years, he and his wife, Michele Matthysen, relocated to the UK where he completed an MA in theatre directing.
He then worked as a director in London for eight years before returning to South Africa in 2004 to join the Waterfront Theatre College as senior drama lecturer.
Following the death of Galloway, Griffiths became a partner in the college and continues to work alongside Sainsbury to keep it at the forefront of training for the performing arts, both nationally and internationally.
The training programme, which runs over four years, is fully international and accredited by the Imperial Society of Teachers of Dance and Trinity Guildhall.
- To book an audition slot contact Mary Martin on (021) 418-4600 and for the audition requirements, visit www.waterfronttheatreschool.co.za.
For more information e-mail: wtschool@mweb.co.za.