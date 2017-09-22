The Moravian Brass Band Union of South Africa (BBSA) will present a combined brass band festival this Sunday at 3pm at the Feather Market Centre.

Performances by groups from the Eastern Cape, Western Cape and Gauteng will feature under the theme ‘My Soul Glorifies the Lord’, Laverne van Wyk, from the Eastern Cape executive, said.

Audiences could expect some “music from the old masters as well as modern brass band arrangements of well-known Moravian hymns with added variety”, Van Wyk said.

The 90-minute concert is not always held in the city, with the previous one held in Cape Town.

Van Wyk, secretary for the Eastern Cape executive, said the first ever combined festival was held in the Bay in 1971.

“These festivals are held to promote unity within our church as well and our two branches, Eastern and Western Cape, but more importantly to sustain this wonderful Moravian tradition of brass playing. With God as our focus, our standard of play has improved consistently over the years,” Van Wyk said.

The programme will include well-known hymns such as Now thank we all our God, Christian heart in love united and Juig al wat leef. There will also be well-known church music such as Michael Row, Blessed be your name and Precious Lord, and a spiritual message under the theme, My siel verhef die Here conducted by Bishop Ruiters.

The stage will be graced by more than 400 players from around the country.

The union was established in 1951 to promote brass band work within congregations and, more than 60 years later, membership is not only restricted to Moravians.

Van Wyk said anyone was welcome to attend the combined festival.

Tickets are R50 for adults and R30 for pensioners and children under 12 years old.

For more information, contact Van Wyk on 072-118-8004.