Skinnerbek keeps being told it’s officially spring, but boy, has it been chilly this past week.

Last Friday night yours truly braved the freezing weather to catch former Idols SA contestant Bevin Samuels at the Boardwalk Amphitheatre.

It’s always encouraging to see Port Elizabeth talent receiving love in their home city. Fast-forwarding to last Sunday . . . I headed out to Parliament Street to catch New Brighton band Clique Claq. It was my first time seeing them on stage and after their performance ended, I regretted not having arrived earlier. I now understand why they won last year’s PE Talent Search competition. I can’t wait for their next performance because, wherever it is, I’m definitely there! It turns out I was not the only one who enjoyed the performance as there were quite a few people grooving to the songs – some even took their shoes off. Their songs are mostly about love and from the crowd reaction it seemed most people could relate. One particular song, Nqo-Nqo, spoke about going to your man’s house uninvited and receiving the shock of your life when you get there . . . Eish, that is a moment in time Skinners would rather forget, but it happened and one must move on. Everyone wanted a repeat and the band returned to the stage to perform two more songs. “Wow” is the word for Tuesday night’s Women of Worth (WOW) cocktail party at Tramways, celebrating the “graduation” of its student mentees and their businesswomen mentors. The surprise promised by organisers Bev Hancock and Berenice Rose was a Secret Sunrise.

If you haven’t been to one of these yet – there have a few so far in PE – it’s basically a massive “silent” dance party where you all put on headphones while the DJ cranks up the vibe. This really does make you want to “dance like no one is watching”. Just remember to hand back the headset afterwards though! On Wednesday, I attended the Take Note comeback concert at the Athenaeum. Take Note’s return is exactly what we need to fill the gap in the city for nice jazzy vibes. Big ups to Unathi Creations for organising such a wonderful event. The house was almost filled to capacity even though it was mid-week, which shows just how much Take Note fans have been longing for their music. The organisers did an awesome job and there were plenty of freebie drinks to choose from. Charming trumpeter Sakhile Mambukwe has not been in PE for a while and has returned from Jozi with even more fire. The group took fans down memory lane as they performed their well-known tunes, such as Kwasa-kwasa, Malaika and many more. Now let’s talk about the MC who introduced the band to come on stage during the first set – the guy people know as Vargo. I think he should MC at house parties or any event with small crowds as he really needs the practice. We don’t want dull jokes that make audiences cringe and feel embarrassed for your sake. Funnyman and BEE co-host Mafa Bavuma looked sexy in skinny jeans – some people were born for what they do. Until next time darlings, ciao for now!