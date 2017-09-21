The sixth Liquorland Heritage Tour of the Southern Cape Old Car Club (SCOCC) in George departs on Saturday, September 23 from the town’s PreCap Centre in Courtenay Street and will be heading for the Eastern Cape.

The first vehicles will be setting off at 7am and residents are invited to come along and see these grand old vehicles before they depart.

The Heritage Tour celebrates Heritage Day on Sunday, September 24, as well as Tourism Month.

Twenty vehicles have been registered to take part in the tour and will be travelling more than 1000km through the Eastern Cape. Liquorland is the main sponsor for the fifth year.

One prerequisite for participation is that vehicles must have been manufactured before 1975. The oldest vehicles taking part include a 1926 Ford Model T and 1929 Chev Phaeton, which are more than qualified to participate!

The Heritage Tour will travel along the R62 through Joubertina, Kareedouw and Humansdorp to Jeffreys Bay, where the group will overnight at the Sea Shells holiday resort.

They will meet members of the Jeffreys Bay Classic Car Club at Supertubes Park in Da Gama Street at 4pm.

On Sunday morning, they leave for the village of Addo, from where they will travel via Uitenhage to the Addo Elephant National Park.

In the park they will celebrate National Braai Day, as well as the Southern African Veteran and Vintage Association’s National Drive It Day, before overnighting at Addo’s The Kraal Guesthouse.

On Monday morning, the group will set out to travel via Kirkwood and Jansenville to Graaff-Reinet, where they will visit places of interest in the historical town, or take a drive to the Valley of Desolation, before overnightimg at Profcon Resort.

On Tuesday, they travel to Willowmore, where they will overnight at The Willow Guesthouse.

Finally, on Wednesday, they depart after breakfast on the last leg of the journey to George via De Rust, where they will have tea at the Dutch Reformed Church.

The vintage and classic cars taking part in the Heritage Tour usually generate much excitement along the route, and residents in towns along the way are welcome to meet the participants and have a closer look at the vehicles.

The full travel programme is available at: www.scocc.co.za