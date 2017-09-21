The Feather Market Organ Society invites all music lovers to a lunch-hour organ recital on the grand organ of the Feather Market Centre on Thursday, September 21 by renowned Cape Town organist Eric Spencer.

Spencer is well-known in Port Elizabeth as he was director of music and organist at St Mary’s Cathedral from 2003-2008. He is now assistant organist at Cape Town’s St George’s Cathedral.

The concert is at 1pm. The programme of 55 minutes will include attractive works such as Bach’s Fantasia, the Trumpet Tune by Swann, the Prelude in Classic Style by Gordon Young and more.

The concert is at 1pm. Admission is R35 and R30 for pensioners. Entrance is free for school pupils and students.

Enquiries: Albert Troskie at 082-726-9595.