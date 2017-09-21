Bay’s best up for festival
The annual Mamela Arts Festival is coming to Port Elizabeth once more with a line-up of local flavour this Saturday at the Port Elizabeth Opera House.
The artists include national recording artist MXO, as well as Andy Ndlazilwana, Ikati Esengxoweni and LoveChild, and also includes a performance by poet Dongadala.
Singer and guitarist Vuyiseka “LoveChild” Maguga was an Ovation Award winner at the National Arts Festival in Grahamstown this year. She will also be performing at the Cape Town Fringe festival next month.
Festival creator Dawn Madolo said she originally came up with the idea for the Mamela Arts Festival in 2009.
Today it is owned by the Department of Arts and Culture.
“I came up with the concept of the festival because we’ve got internationally renowned artists right here in the Bay.
“We need to acknowledge them more and this festival recognises them,” Madolo said.
“If you look at the line-up, most of them have their own unique sound, they don’t sound the same and this is our way of saying we don’t support mediocrity because these are world-class acts.”
The Mamela Arts Festival came under fire two years ago when several artists complained about not being paid for their performances, but Madolo promised this would not happen again as “the artists will be well-paid”.
Lark Wantu, of New Brighton band Ikati Esengxowni, said after the departure of three members, the group was now a duo.
“We’ll be up on stage for more than 45 minutes and we’re excited at bringing the Ikati sound to the audience and also about performing some new tracks on stage,” Wantu said.
Wantu said one of the band’s new songs that audiences could look forward to hearing was called Ookhokho Bethu.
“We’ve got a more refined sound, we’re bringing the performance art element on stage and continuing with the sound our fans have come to know and love,” she said.
The Ikati Esengxoweni member said audiences could also anticipate some surprise collaborations on the day.
“It’s something our fans don’t want to miss out on.”
The Mamela Arts Festival starts at 6pm and entry is free.