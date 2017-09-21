The annual Mamela Arts Festival is coming to Port Elizabeth once more with a line-up of local flavour this Saturday at the Port Elizabeth Opera House.

The artists include national recording artist MXO, as well as Andy Ndlazilwana, Ikati Esengxoweni and LoveChild, and also includes a performance by poet Dongadala.

Singer and guitarist Vuyiseka “LoveChild” Maguga was an Ovation Award winner at the National Arts Festival in Grahamstown this year. She will also be performing at the Cape Town Fringe festival next month.

Festival creator Dawn Madolo said she originally came up with the idea for the Mamela Arts Festival in 2009.

Today it is owned by the Department of Arts and Culture.

“I came up with the concept of the festival because we’ve got internationally renowned artists right here in the Bay.

“We need to acknowledge them more and this festival recognises them,” Madolo said.

“If you look at the line-up, most of them have their own unique sound, they don’t sound the same and this is our way of saying we don’t support mediocrity because these are world-class acts.”