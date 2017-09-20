Find your braai personality

If you braai in Port Elizabeth, you are more likely to enjoy a traditional fire than to braai with gas.

This trend and a range of others were shared this week by South African online store Takealot.com to mark Heritage Day – or National “Braai” Day as it is also known in some quarters – on September 24.

Old habits still reign with traditional braais outselling gas in particular in Midrand, where 85.24% of braais sold were traditional.

Diving into the gas versus traditional ‘debate’, Takealot found:

Most areas are relatively evenly split between the two methods, with traditional just pipping gas to the post in the majority of places.

But there are areas – noteably Port Elizabeth (63.16% traditional over gas) and Midrand (85.24%) – where the winner is clear. There’s no flicking a switch for these braaiers!

Randburg, Roodepoort and Kempton Park are the biggest gas buyers, with about 53% of braai purchases in Randburg and Roodepoort being gas and nearly 51% in Kempton Park being for the ‘instant’ braai option, gas.

Takealot.com chief marketing officer Julie-Anne Walsh says gas braaing does seem to be gaining traction in South Africa.

“Gas is extremely popular in the US and Australia but there has been a bit of a perception in the past locally that this is ‘cheating’.

“The increased sales may well be due to the convenience gas offers in today’s time-tight lifestyle. It makes braaiing as convenient as cooking on a stove.”

Walsh says, “Heritage Day is an opportunity to celebrate South Africa’s incredible cultural diversity and heritages.

“A braai is a unifying tradition that brings people together.

“In celebration of National Braai Day, we thought it would be fun to see what has made our braai enthusiasts tick over the past few years.”

An analysis of the top 30 braais and braai-related products sold over the past three years shows a strong rise in the sales of small braais.

Walsh says those living in apartments and smaller properties are likely to be those buying smaller, affordable braais.

The bestselling braai product for the last two years is a sturdy braai cleaner, suggesting that many South Africans are taking good care of their braais rather than adopting the traditional ‘brush and burn’ technique of cleaning which has raised hygiene question marks for some.

The second bestselling product this year is a fan to ignite coals faster.

“Fan-wielding braaiers – often equipped with a strap-on head torch – are an increasingly common sight across South Africa. We embrace the commitment to their craft,” Walsh says.

While in 2015 and last year, braai recipe books featured high up on the list, this year no book made the top 30 – perhaps there is a gap in the market for some fresh thinking in terms of braai recipes.

“What we did enjoy seeing is that Tippie en die Braai, a children’s book, made the list this year and last. Parents are reading bedtime stories centred on braais to their kids – it just doesn’t get any more South African than that!” Walsh said.

Find your braai personality this braai day

The disciple: There’s no braai recipe you don’t know, no cookbook you don’t own. Bonello is your guru and Jan Braai is your guy.

Your take on a boerie roll is a hand-made sausage delicately flavoured with paprika and sage, sitting gently atop a deconstructed gluten-free ‘roll’, topped with dehydrated onions, with a mustard and garlic aioli.

Everyone wants to be your braai bestie, because you have a reputation for taking chops to the next level.

The solo fomo: Jy gaan braai even if you’re the only girl or guy. Whether you’re by yourself or with friends, the coals will be lit and the steaks must go on.

When the chargrilled craving calls, you never fail to answer. Even if you live in a tiny apartment, you find a way by lighting a mini Jamie Oliver portable braai. This also comes with you on every holiday. You might forget your toothbrush, but never your braai.

The heat hacker: You don’t have all day to wait for those coals to heat up! Time is precious, you’re busy, and so you use every ‘braai hack’ in the book to get your vleis from rare to there. You were an early adopter of the Alva Braai Dragon Turbo – in fact, you started the trend and spread the ‘hack’ to all your friends. You have every gadget ever made and all your gizmos are A-grade.

The DI-Braai master: You’re the braai world’s own MacGuyver – the mastermind behind every braai innovation ever dreamed up over a cold brew.

You’re constantly tweaking your coal configuration and braai station with homemade creations meant to improve the whole experience.

You’re pretty sure your tweaks work, but the rest of your friends and family are slightly less supportive, especially since some of your inventions are a little dubious on the safety side of things.

The tong taker: If there’s a braai, you’re the braai master. You know your boerie is the best in town and you won’t tolerate any substandard sizzle from wannabe tong holders.

You win the battle for braai domination every time, and you’re unashamedly in charge when there are coals in the equation.