African style on show for fashion week
The second Nelson Mandela Bay Fashion Week will have an African heritage touch next month as two designers bring their spring/summer collaboration to the ramps.
Former Port Elizabeth designer Thabo Makhetha – known for her Basotho blanket-inspired garments – will collaborate with Cape Town-based founder of Shweshwekini, a range of swimwear featuring prints reminiscent of traditional Eastern Cape shweshwe.
These will be showcased at the fashion week from October 12 to 15.
Shweshwekini designer Mapitso Thaisi said she had struggled to find the perfect bikini for herself and so decided to come up with her own unique brand with a cultural touch.
“I love to travel and on my trips I like to visit the beach. But I soon learned that I had to drive around a lot looking for a bikini that I would be comfortable in and it was always a struggle, so I thought to just make something of my own,” she said.
While the bikinis resemble the Shweshwe, usually made from dyed cotton, Thaisi uses Lycra imported from Vietnam for the comfort of her wide target market.
Thabo Makhetha and Shweshwekini will present their collaboration as the opening act on Thursday October 12 at 6pm at the Tramways building.
Tickets for Fashion week are on sale at Computicket.
Both Makhetha and Thaisi are originally from Lesotho, and Thaisi drew inspiration from Makhetha’s work with the Basotho blanket and initiated a relationship with her.
“I needed some form of mentorship as a person with no experience in the fashion industry. So because I liked Thabo’s work, I approached her and asked for advice where I needed to and she availed herself,” Thaisi said.
“When she was invited to the [Bay] fashion show she saw it as the perfect time to showcase her collaboration with Shweshwekini.”