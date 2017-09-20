African style on show for fashion week

The second Nelson Mandela Bay Fashion Week will have an African heritage touch next month as two designers bring their spring/summer collaboration to the ramps.

Former Port Elizabeth designer Thabo Makhetha – known for her Basotho blanket-inspired garments – will collaborate with Cape Town-based founder of Shweshwekini, a range of swimwear featuring prints reminiscent of traditional Eastern Cape shweshwe.

These will be showcased at the fashion week from October 12 to 15.

Shweshwekini designer Mapitso Thaisi said she had struggled to find the perfect bikini for herself and so decided to come up with her own unique brand with a cultural touch.

“I love to travel and on my trips I like to visit the beach. But I soon learned that I had to drive around a lot looking for a bikini that I would be comfortable in and it was always a struggle, so I thought to just make something of my own,” she said.

While the bikinis resemble the Shweshwe, usually made from dyed cotton, Thaisi uses Lycra imported from Vietnam for the comfort of her wide target market.