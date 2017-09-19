Nelson Mandela Bay residents are in for a treat with an all-star line-up at the first Cape Recife Music Festival on Saturday, September 23 inside the nature reserve.

The festival, in partnership with the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality, forms part of the annual gathering of South Africa’s single-fin longboard surfers at the Cobbles Classic, now in its fifth year.

Top artists including Matthew Mole, Desmond and the Tutu’s, Farryl Purkiss, Charlie Finch, Too Many Chiefs, ZA’frotronixx and The Brothers will perform live at the festival, which will be held within the pristine Cape Recife Nature Reserve.

“The Cape Recife Music Festival has been introduced as part of the natural growth of the Cobbles Classic, and promises to be a fun-filled day out for the whole family,” event organiser Danie Brink said.

“The festival is designed as a family-friendly experience, catering for everyone.

“We have live music, food trucks, craft stalls and a kids’ play zone for children between the ages of two and 12.”

The music line-up is pumped: Mole’s live show sees the singer-songwriter juggling a guitar, synth, kick drum and triggered beats on stage.

Desmond & The Tutus which includes Shane Durrant on vocals, Douglas Bower on guitar and Craig Durrant on drums, play a unique brand of kwela-indie-punk.

The talented Farryl Purkiss and Charlie Finch are both singer-songwriters, with Finch a Bay boy with a strong folk-pop music focus and Purkiss a Sama winner.

Brink said festival goers could look forward to a wide variety of gourmet food from various food trucks, which have gained popularity in Nelson Mandela Bay over the past few years.

Brink said the idea for the festival had grown out of the success of the Cobbles Classic, which celebrated ’60s-style single-fin longboard surfing, and the laid-back logging lifestyle that went with it.

“The Classic has been hosted at Cobbles Point since 2013 and has been growing every year, and through the festival we are able to make the event more inclusive and accessible to everyone,” he said.

Brink said festival goers were encouraged to bring their sunscreen, sunglasses and caps as well as picnic blankets to sit in front of the main stage.

He said no food or drink would be allowed to be brought into the festival grounds.

“There will be plenty of food and beverages available, as well as ablution facilities,” he said.

Tickets are available through quicket.co.za for R125 per ticket, and R30 for children under 12. For more information, contact Brink on 079-494-323.