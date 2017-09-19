Recipe: morning glory muffins

A Morning Glory muffin is a breakfast meal in itself, stuffed with grated apple and carrot, raisins and seeds or nuts.

This is a delicious recipe for a batch of muffins which are full of healthy ingredients along with the sugar and fat normally associated with muffins.

The unusual name has nothing to do with their glorious taste and rather refers to the Morning Glory Cafe in Nantucket, New England, which first served the muffins back in the 1980s and perhaps even earlier. The recipe is credited to Morning Glory Cafe chef Pam McKinstry and became a firm favourite in kitchens across America.

Morning Glory Muffins

Ingredients

2 cups flou r (white or brown)

1 cup sugar (white or brown)

1/2 t salt

1/2 cup dessicated coconut

2 t baking powder

2 t cinnamon

1/2 cup raisins or dried cranberries

1/2 cup sunflower seeds or chopped nuts (walnuts are good)

1 apple, grated

2 medium to large carrots, grated

3 eggs

1 cup salad oil (sunflower or canola oil)

1/2 t vanilla essence

Method

Place raisins in a small bowl of hot water to plump up.

Preheat oven to 180 deg C and prepare a 12-tin muffin pan. Either grease the holes well or use paper cases.

Coarsely grate the apple and carrots (there is no need to peel the apple, but wash it before grating).

In a large bowl, mix dry ingredients. Add the rest of the ingredients except eggs, oil and vanilla essence.

Beat together the eggs, oil and vanilla essence and gently mix into main mufifn bowl. Do not overmix or muffins will be heavy.

Spoon mixture into the muffin pan and bake for approximately 20 minutes. The tops will be domed and a skewer inserted will come out clean.

Serve as is, or with butter, cheese and jam.