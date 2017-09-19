Comedian Trevor Noah attempted to settle the “beef” between tennis player Maria Sharapova and her US rival Serena Williams‚ sitting down with the Russian star to clear the air on her “criticism” of Williams’s physique‚ which drew sharp backlash from fans.

In her recently released memoir‚ Unstoppable: My Life So Far‚ the tennis player described Williams as “much stronger and bigger” than what people may see on TV. This‚ despite Sharapova being taller and bigger than Williams in reality.

Sharapova appeared on Noah’s The Daily Show and defended her statements‚ explaining it was an observation she had when she first burst on to the scene.

“I think you have to see it from a point of view of a 17-year-old teenager who had just walked onto the tennis scene.

“So I was still not at my height. I was far from being at my strength. I was inexperienced and Serena Williams is intimidating. The confidence with which she walks out onto the court is intimidating‚” she said.

Sharapova’s book mentioned Williams several times‚ commenting on the star’s talent‚ personality and physique.

The comments drew backlash from fans who accused Sharapova of taking shots at Williams‚ who has defeated Maria more than 18 times on the tennis court.

