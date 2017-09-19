US comedian and film star Kevin Hart faced the wrath of social media this past weekend after posting a video on social media where he appeared to confess to cheating on his pregnant wife.

The star‚ who was apparently being extorted for a “sexually suggestive” video with another woman‚ apologised to his fans and family for the “bad error in judgement”.

“It’s a s*** moment where you know you’re wrong. There’s no excuses for your behavior‚” Hart said.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BZHqi5–n–Vu/

Despite Kevin’s pleas for forgiveness‚ Twitter was unforgiving and ripped the star to shreds.

With more than 223 000 tweets‚ Kevin has been trending for more than 24 hours‚ with fans in Mzansi voicing their opinions about the scandal.