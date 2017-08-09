Bobotie for dinner

The South African classic dish serves between six to eight people and can be shared among family and friends.

Ingredients:

1 slice of white bread09

1 cup (250ml) Clover full-cream milk

1 onion, finely chopped

1kg beef mincemeat

½ cup (125ml) raisins

1 tbsp (15ml) apricot jam

45ml chutney

4 tbsp (60ml) Clover Krush mango- and-peach juice

2 tsp (10ml) mild curry powder

2 tsp (10ml) turmeric

1 tsp (5ml) salt

3 eggs

2 bay leaves

Method

Preheat oven to 180°C and butter a 30cm x 20cm oven dish

Soak the bread in ½ cup (125 ml) of the milk.

Set aside the remaining ½ cup (125 ml) of milk.

Melt butter in a saucepan and fry the onion until soft and translucent.

Add the mincemeat. Stir-fry the mincemeat until its colour changes and there are no more lumps.

Stir the rest of the ingredients, except for the remaining milk, eggs and bay leaves, into the mincemeat mixture.

Remove the saucepan from the heat.

Express the milk from the soaked bread.

Stir the bread into the mincemeat mixture until thoroughly mixed.

Spoon the mincemeat mixture into the prepared oven dish.

Beat the remaining milk and eggs with a fork until mixed and pour over the mincemeat mixture.

Press the bay leaves into the meat mixture and bake for 50 minutes or until set in the middle.

Serve hot with yellow rice.