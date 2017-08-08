East London actress makes ‘The Final Cut’

Fort Beaufort-born actress Asanda Hanabe is representing the Eastern Cape on SABC3’s latest reality programme, The Final Cut, airing every Monday on the channel.

Hanabe, 27, a stage actress based in East London, is often in the Bay for theatrical productions and was recently seen in After Marikana and Imida Yothando which played at the National Arts Festival and at the PE Opera House.

Following nationwide auditions in Pietermaritzburg, East London and Pretoria, 14 of the hottest undiscovered actors were brought to the sets of SABC’s drama to face the definitive actors’ challenge. Each week, the Top 14 actors were put through episodic acting challenges that tested their craft. Challenges included learning a script in 15 minutes, pulling off romantic love scenes, character improvisation and makeovers. Hanabe, who auditioned in East London, said her interest in the performing arts developed when she was at Ntaba Maria Primary School in Grahamstown. She was “very active in arts-related matters” there and her interest grew when she attended Potchefstroom Girls High School. “I studied drama as a subject in school and went on to study it at the Lovedale City College in Alice, but due to circumstances I dropped out,” Hanabe said. The actress was also a member of the Steve Biko Foundation in King William’s Town where she was involved in outreach programmes.