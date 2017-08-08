Comedian Trevor Noah is back in SA and he’s already hard at work clarifying a few issues that South Africans had while he was in the US, such as addressing the backlash he received after buying his R130-million New York apartment.

Trevor‚ who is back in South Africa to do a couple of shows‚ spoke to the Fresh Breakfast team about living in America and how buying the multi-million apartment was not as “big” a deal as Twitter made it.

“I was just like‚ it’s funny that people are worried about a house I bought with my own money‚ when our president is buying houses with our money but people are keeping quiet about that one. So‚ I tell people I bought two houses‚ one in Nkandla and one in New York” he said.

Trevor explained that he earned in a different currency‚ which he said people tended to ignore when looking at how much he spent on his house.

He said the difference between rands and dollars went a long way and that his apartment was “low end”.

“In New York I don’t have an expensive house. No one bats an eyelid about my house‚” he said.

The Daily Show host bought himself an apartment in Manhattan for more than R130-million earlier this year.

Twitter was split with some congratulating Trevor while many others criticised the comedian for “splurging”.

Here’s American estate agent Brian Lewis giving a short tour of an apartment in the same building as Trevor’s pad.