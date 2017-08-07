Former Port Elizabethan Mandi Hart is back in the city this week to launch her new book, Parenting With Courage.

The mother of teenagers Matt and Emily, and married to Neil Hart, well known in Nelson Mandela Bay from his time at advertising agency Boomtown, Mandi and her family now live in Cape Town.

Mandi and Neil lead All Nations Cape Town and she has written the manual from the perspective of a Christian.

Parenting With Courage contains practical tips, bible verses, inspirational stories from families around the world and discussion questions at the end of each chapter.