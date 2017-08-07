Hart in PE to launch new book
Former Port Elizabethan Mandi Hart is back in the city this week to launch her new book, Parenting With Courage.
The mother of teenagers Matt and Emily, and married to Neil Hart, well known in Nelson Mandela Bay from his time at advertising agency Boomtown, Mandi and her family now live in Cape Town.
Mandi and Neil lead All Nations Cape Town and she has written the manual from the perspective of a Christian.
Parenting With Courage contains practical tips, bible verses, inspirational stories from families around the world and discussion questions at the end of each chapter.
The official book launch is at Grass Roof in Heron Road at noon tomorrow at 12 noon. Entrance is free but RSVP is needed to Grass Roof on (041) 366-2379 to book your space.
Hart is also giving an address “Parenting at Athlete” tomorrow at 5.30pm for 6pm at the Victorian Clubhouse in Union Road, Walmer. Tickets for this event are R100 per person, and further information is available from Thobela Thoba, (041) 364-2347.
Parenting with Courage includes topics such as: Values-based parenting; The stages of development; Discipline; Hart also will be doing an informal talk at Boomtown today at 1pm and says anyone is welcome. They just need to let the receptionist know.
Parenting With Courage is published by Struik Christian Media and retails for R159.95.