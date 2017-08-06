Latest:
Smith claims 2017 Walmer Park Kitchen Maestro victory

Louise Liebenberg
Ian Smith winner of 2017 Walmer Park Kitchen Maestro
Picture: Louise Liebenberg

Ian Smith, of Kamma Park, claimed the 2017 Walmer Park Kitchen Maestro title at the final cook-off of the closely contested competition held in association with Weekend Post.

Ian blew the judges away today SUN with his winning dish of pan-fried lamb loin chops with a coriander, turmeric and cumin rub, served with tender-stem broccoli, baby carrots and roasted vine tomatoes, and a mint, garlic, cucumber and yoghurt dipping sauce on the side.

Helena Roux of Colchester took second place in the competition that boasted more than R50 000 in prize money this year

