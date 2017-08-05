Centrestage goes ‘Back to the 80s’

Bay fans of the genre can fire up their flux capacitors for an-all new trip back in time to relive the music of the 1980s – in the company of Centrestage.

The company’s 13-piece band is heading Back to the 80s at the Hellenic Hall in Conyngham Road from Thursday to next Saturday.

The nostalgic overload features an all-star lineup of Kerry Hiles, Gino Fabbri, Thuba Myeki, Therese Smith, with guitarists Arno Erasmus and Sandy Robbie.

Keyboard player Deborah Everard and Wesley Keet, a smoking brass section with Shawn Lyon and Curtis Kettledas, Devon van Rooyen on percussion and electronica, Andrew Warneke on bass and iconic Centrestage frontman Wayne Kallis are part of the fun.

Enjoy classic ‘80s artists such as Talking Heads, Eurythmics, Heart, Tears 4 Fears, Alphaville, Men at Work, Foreigner, Huey Lewis, Prince, Dire Straits, Ub40, Toto, Electric Light Orchestra, The Commodores, Midnight Oil, Evoid, Billy Joel, Michael Jackson, Peter Gabriel, Depeche Mode, Dexys Midnight Runners, Phil Collins, Madonna, Duran Duran, The Bangles, Bonnie Tyler, Christopher Cross, Yazoo, John Farnham, Katrina and the Waves, and Mango Groove.

The show is a collaboration between the heads and teachers in no fewer than four of the Bay’s top school music departments: Grey High (Lyon), Alexander Road High (Everard), Greenwood Primary (Van Rooyen) and Woodridge (Kettledas). Patrons are encouraged to bring their own picnic baskets. A full bar service will be available and a food truck will also be available onsite.

Tickets cost R160 each or R140 for eight or more and can be booked through Computicket or by calling Wendy on 082-661-6921.

Doors open at 4.30pm and shows start at 7.30pm.