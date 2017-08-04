Skinnerbek: wine, beer bring lots of cheer
It is rare for your Skinnerbek to consume alcohol on consecutive days but last weekend was one of those epic ones where you wish you could press the rewind-replay button. But of course, this is real life and we need to move on.
My week of overindulgence began last Thursday when I attended the annual SAB media beer tasting.
My media buddies and I enjoyed a number of beverages created by the company – all in the name of healthy competition as the most accurate tasters stood to claim national honours.
Sadly your Skinner’s beer-tasting abilities are not yet that honed, but watch this space come 2018!
Though all of us took the competition very seriously, one person who shall remain nameless may have had a bit too much, walking straight into a glass door at Barney’s while everyone was watching. Eina!
There could be no graceful exit from this situation except to back away rather awkwardly until she reached her seat. Pace yourself next time, honey. Last Friday it was time for the TOPS at SPAR Wine Show, with The Herald’s sister paper, Weekend Post, as media partner.
It seems the whole of PE rocked up for this fun annual event that was again held in the Boardwalk basement. Everyone seems to have enjoyed themselves. I bumped into Nqobile Majozi from the Boardwalk, who has been out of action for a couple of months. Glad to see you back, dear, we missed you.
Trendsetters Theo Klaas and Siya Mfundisi are also back in circulation and walked arm-in-arm while trying out some of the wines on offer.
#newkidontheblock blogger Miriam Maulana was also in attendance and looked stunning – as always. I had such a ball that I did not even miss being in the VIP area. It, in any case, looked like no one in there could stay up past 10 in the evening, so I’m sure the rest of us had far more fun on the show floor!
Following two days of overindulging, I was seriously craving braai meat by Saturday night. Yours truly promptly headed for Kwano’s Meat Corner, where the vibe was on point as usual.
My girls and I looked flawless and though it rained a bit, nothing could dampen our mood.
Kwano’s Meat Corner has released a video on Facebook of a girl stealing a bottle of whisky from another table. Not cool, lady.
People go there to enjoy themselves and escape the realities of their daily lives. I hope Kwano’s is on to you and that you’ll be barred from entering in future.
Until next time darlings, ciao and make sure you keep your sticky fingers to yourself!