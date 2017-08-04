Skinnerbek: wine, beer bring lots of cheer

It is rare for your Skinnerbek to consume alcohol on consecutive days but last weekend was one of those epic ones where you wish you could press the rewind-replay button. But of course, this is real life and we need to move on.

My week of overindulgence began last Thursday when I attended the annual SAB media beer tasting.

My media buddies and I enjoyed a number of beverages created by the company – all in the name of healthy competition as the most accurate tasters stood to claim national honours.

Sadly your Skinner’s beer-tasting abilities are not yet that honed, but watch this space come 2018!

Though all of us took the competition very seriously, one person who shall remain nameless may have had a bit too much, walking straight into a glass door at Barney’s while everyone was watching. Eina!

There could be no graceful exit from this situation except to back away rather awkwardly until she reached her seat. Pace yourself next time, honey. Last Friday it was time for the TOPS at SPAR Wine Show, with The Herald’s sister paper, Weekend Post, as media partner.

It seems the whole of PE rocked up for this fun annual event that was again held in the Boardwalk basement. Everyone seems to have enjoyed themselves. I bumped into Nqobile Majozi from the Boardwalk, who has been out of action for a couple of months. Glad to see you back, dear, we missed you.