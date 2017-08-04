A new market has hit the streets of Port Elizabeth and is gearing up for its second edition on Sunday.

Bantu Affair takes place at the Granary in Richmond Hill on the first Sunday of every month and is the brainchild of Varsity College advertising management graduate Amanda Ntshinga, who has now partnered with fashion designer Visisa Jafta.

“The market is a platform for creative entrepreneurs and those in the food business . . . it’s black youth and they’re coming to sell their products, and showcase their talent and skills. It’s also about giving growth to these entrepreneurs while building their business and customer base, and marketing themselves as a business,” Ntshinga said.

She said the market also brought in business experts to give advice on how budding entrepreneurs could brand credible businesses.

“I want to create a culture of entrepreneurship in Port Elizabeth and the whole of the Eastern Cape if possible, and partner up with organisations such as NYDA [the National Youth Development Agency],” Ntshinga said.