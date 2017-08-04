KFC on board for a Finger Lickin’ good time at the Country Fair!

KFC has come on board as naming partner for The Herald’s inaugural Family Country Fair to be held on Saturday September 2 at Holmeleigh Farmyard.

The fair is not only about having fun, but also about giving back to the community.

To add to the excitement, KFC will have giveaways including a tasting of its brand new, delicious Krusher.

The whole family can enjoy Mini Putt Putt, Jenga, Croquet and Bean Bag Toss in the game area.

There will be a KFC Fun Zone at the event which will include the KFC Bucket jumping castle as well as other inflatables and a mini cricket action zone.

“The fair has so much on offer for the whole family to enjoy and we are looking forward to a fun day out with all of our customers, both young and old.”

KFC Eastern Cape marketing manager Aimee de la Harpe said: “We as KFC are very excited to be on board with The Herald for the Family Fair taking place at Holmeleigh Farm.

KFC’s Add Hope is an initiative that sees KFC customers and staff unite in the fight against hunger. KFC has taken a partnership approach to ensure that every R2 donation reaches children in the most effective way, supporting sustainable feeding programmes at a growing list of 137 beneficiary organisations.

The distribution of the funds is carefully administered by the KFC Social Responsibility Trust.

Three of KFC’s beneficiaries from its Add Hope campaign, which now feeds 120 000 children every day, will be at the fair.

The children from Khayalethu ACVV Youth Centre & Oliver House will put on a karate display while the Eastern Province Child and Youth Care Centre will have a tombola stall.

Known for its baked goods, Oosterland Child and Youth Care Centre will be selling fine food fare to raise funds for the home.

Gates will open at 9am at the farm, with all-day entertainment including live music, face-painting, jumping castles, kiddies yoga classes, craft lessons, tractor rides and, of course, feeding the animals on the farm..

Stalls, food trucks and live entertainment will be centralised on Holmeleigh Farmyard’s large open field across from the animal feeding section. However your entry fee will give you access to the entire farmyard.

The Rotaract club of Port Elizabeth will join in the fun, bringing characters such as Peter Pan, Tinker Bell, Princess Sophia and more to entertain the kids.

There will also be a food court where you can find some of Port Elizabeth’s favourite food trucks. Exhibitors will be showcasing their products, from baby clothes to party supplies and everything in between, in the barn.

Former television and radio host Ranique Roberts, from Big Mouth Entertainment, will be hosting the event and keeping visitors up to date on the entertainment and action taking place.

There will be prizes up for grabs every hour. The big prize will be a luxurious weekend away for a family of four at Oceana near Port Alfred.

Oceana is part of the Mantis Group and this getaway is valued at R23 000. Details on how to win this prize can be found here!

Tickets for the KFC Herald Family Country Fair are available at The Herald offices, Holmeleigh Farm and online at www.quicket.com. Tickets are R50 per person and children under two get in free.

Join the event on our Facebook page and stand a chance to win KFC vouchers.