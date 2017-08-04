My HeraldLive Gallery: your weekly leisure pictures August 4, 2017 Herald Reporter 0 Comment Social gallery Sonwabo Dumezweni was the overall winner with two of his collection of art work at the Sketch Visual Art Project at Athenaeum Picture: Brian Witbooi Niik Bothcway was the main speaker at the Sketch Visual Art Project at Athenaeum Picture: Brian Witbooi Siphokuhle Qwazi, left, Wezile Mgibe and Sihle Kakancu attended the Sketch Visual Art Project at Athenaeum Picture: Brian Witbooi Guests, from left, Maxine Kleyn, Sunta Kleyn and Sevovia Joseph attended the Sketch Visual Art Project at Athenaeum Picture: Brian Witbooi Guests, from left, Duo Pienaar, Michelle van Niekerk, Lindie Bruwer and Jaco Bruwer attended the Chivas Regal whisky and food pairing at Bocadillos Picture: Salvelio Meyer Whisky lovers, from left, Heidi and David Scholtz and brothers Marc and Brendon Crocker enjoyed the Chivas Regal whisky and food pairing at Bocadillos Picture: Salvelio Meyer Danielle Perkins, left, and Tarryn Deysel dressed in blue-and-red bodysuits last Saturday at Scribante racecourse for the Supa Drift Series Picture: Eugene Coetzee Courtney, left, and Juan-Mari Botha at the Supa Drift Series at the Scribante racecourse last weekend Picture: Eugene Coetzee Shane Stone, left, and Nicky Martins attended a family day hosted by the Linton Grange SPAR and the SAPS Picture: Eugene Coetzee Bloggers Ranique Roberts and Eleanor Douglas-Meyers joined Megan Cloete at the TOPS at SPAR Wine Show at the Boardwalk Picture: Brian Witbooi Haydi Schultz, left, Ginette De Fleuriot , centre, and Megan Stapels at the Vinimark 2017 Wine Trade Fair at the Boardwalk Picture: Eugene Coetzee Tammy, left, and Juvan Windvogel with Zadia van Rensburg at the Vinimark 2017 Wine Trade Fair held at the Boardwalk Picture: Eugene Coetzee Claire Wright, left, at the Niel Joubert stand, poured Vino for Mncedisi and Zulakhe Mazomba at the TOPS at SPAR Wine Show last week Picture: Brian Witbooi Share on Facebook Share Share on TwitterTweet Share on Google Plus Share