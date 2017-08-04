Fair offers plenty of food, glorious food

The food offering at the inaugural The Herald Family Country Fair is not to be missed on Saturday September 2.

In the words of Oliver Twist, vendors are ready to offer “food, glorious food”. From the usual fair fare such as hotdogs, Chip n Dip and Slush Puppys to quirky offerings such as Unicorn Milkshakes, there will be something for every taste. Food Truck Friday regulars Foongs, The Meat Shack, Makoy, Groundfloor Café, Island Way, Ukutya, Fire Food and Chubby’s will be pulling up early in the morning ready to feed the masses. Thatchwoods will have a stall selling mini potjiekos pots and boerie rolls. Halaal food stands, fresh baked goods and pretty treats are also on offer.