Fair offers plenty of food, glorious food
The food offering at the inaugural The Herald Family Country Fair is not to be missed on Saturday September 2.
In the words of Oliver Twist, vendors are ready to offer “food, glorious food”.
From the usual fair fare such as hotdogs, Chip n Dip and Slush Puppys to quirky offerings such as Unicorn Milkshakes, there will be something for every taste.
Food Truck Friday regulars Foongs, The Meat Shack, Makoy, Groundfloor Café, Island Way, Ukutya, Fire Food and Chubby’s will be pulling up early in the morning ready to feed the masses.
Thatchwoods will have a stall selling mini potjiekos pots and boerie rolls.
Halaal food stands, fresh baked goods and pretty treats are also on offer.
The popular Unicorn Cafe will be there selling their rainbow cake, milkshakes and magic-mix popcorn.
For those who need coffee to get their day started, make a turn at local coffee maestros Mastertons and Death by Coffee.
If you are more of a juice person pop by the Oakly Pineapple juice stand or JJ Juice, which sells homemade lemon syrup, lemonade, iced tea and flu shots with ginger.
There will be take-away treats such as candy and biltong from Biltong King, so remember to come hungry.
Although we are all set for food stalls, there are still a few stalls available for craft and product vendors. To avoid disappointment, book your space with Eleanor Douglas-Meyers at douglase@tisoblackstar.co.za
Tickets are R50 per person and kids under two get in free. Tickets can be bought at The Herald offices, Holmeleigh Farm or online at www.quicket.com