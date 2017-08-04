Don’t miss auditions for ‘Let the Good Times Roll’ revue

Auditions for the 2018 edition of the Clover Showtime Awards young talent development revue, Let the Good Times Roll, will be held at Charlo Primary School next weekend.

Singers and actors will audition in the school hall next Saturday August 12 at 1.30pm. They will return on Sunday August 13 from 2.30pm, together with specialist dancers (tap dancers should bring tap shoes), for the movement and dance tryouts.

The show is presented in collaboration with Pemads and will run in the Little Theatre from January 22 to 27, and with the Junior Clover Awards Ceremonies on January 23 and the main awards on January 26.

Rehearsals will start in the school holidays in early October and continue over all subsequent Saturday mornings and weekend afternoons, until December 2 and 3, and then cease for resumption on January 2.

The revue is again devised and written by executive producer Bob Eveleigh, who created the Showtime concept 27 years ago.

Eveleigh is joined by the same production team as this year’s A Grand Night for Singing – Marlene Pieterse, Wayne Hughes and Siobhan Day.

But there will be one major change this year with Day, who staged the dance numbers last year, taking over as both director (in her adult theatre debut) and choreographer of all the song numbers and dance and company routines, except for tap, which will be staged by Simone Buchner, of Ellen Bunting Dance Studio.