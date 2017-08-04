Bay mum wins glitzy hair challenge

A single mother from Hillside in the northern areas won top honours at the very first Sofn’free YoungXperts Challenge held in Johannesburg last month.

Nicole Pearce, 23, a student at Images 1 Hair Academy, became the first contestant to win the category at the Sofn’free HairExpert Masters Challenge at a glitzy, fashion-forward event hosted by Idols SA judge Somizi Mhlongo.

Pearce said even though she had been a student for a few months, something in her told her she would be successful in the competition.

“To be honest, I had a feeling I was going to make it to the finals. I told myself I needed to enter the competition and show everyone what I am capable of,” she said.