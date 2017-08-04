Bay mum wins glitzy hair challenge
A single mother from Hillside in the northern areas won top honours at the very first Sofn’free YoungXperts Challenge held in Johannesburg last month.
Nicole Pearce, 23, a student at Images 1 Hair Academy, became the first contestant to win the category at the Sofn’free HairExpert Masters Challenge at a glitzy, fashion-forward event hosted by Idols SA judge Somizi Mhlongo.
Pearce said even though she had been a student for a few months, something in her told her she would be successful in the competition.
“To be honest, I had a feeling I was going to make it to the finals. I told myself I needed to enter the competition and show everyone what I am capable of,” she said.
Pearce walked away with R30 000 in cash and the title of Sofn’free’s first YoungXpert winner.
The mother of two-year-old Caylum-Cole and former pupil at Betheldorp said she had a passion for hair and prior to participating in the learnership at Images had been blow-drying clients’ hair in Hillside.
“Images and this competition allowed me to sharpen my skills and learn more. I love hair, I’m passionate about hair and I love making people feel and look good through their crown,” Pearce said.
Images 1 Hair Academy owner Anny Britz described Pearce as a respectful student who was always eager to learn.
“This competition has forever changed Nicole for the better. She’s worked really hard and held her own among other talented stylists, taking home the prize,” Britz said.