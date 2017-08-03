Latest:
Rhythm City actor Dumi Masilela has died

TshisaLIVE 0 Comment
Dumi Masilela has died
Picture: Via Dumi Masilela’s Instagram

It has been confirmed to TshisaLIVE that Rhythm City actor Dumi Masilela died in a hijacking ordeal on Wednesday evening.

“It is true. We are not sure of the details at the moment but we understand that he was involved in a hijacking on Wednesday and died‚” Rhythm City publicist Joe Strydom told TshisaLIVE.

The actor‚ who played the role of Sifiso Ngema on the popular e.tv soapie had recently got married to former Muvhango actress Simphiwe Ngema.

When contacted for comment‚ a distraught Simphiwe refused to speak and put down the phone.

A car accident sidelined Dumi’s professional soccer career several years ago. After more than three years of rehabilitation‚ he carved out a career in TV.

