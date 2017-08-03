‘Legacy cape’ designed to mark Krugerrand milestone

What do a Krugerrand and a Basotho blanket have in common?

Not very much – until Thabo Makhetha‚ designer of the famous “blanket coat”‚ was commissioned by the South African Mint to create a “legacy cape” to mark 50 years of the coin’s existence.

Makhetha – best known for her ready-to-wear range of winter capes made from traditional Basotho blankets – will exhibit her creation at the 100% Design South Africa show next week in Johannesburg.

“The brief given was to focus on the ideology behind the coin.

“The words that were emphasised included value‚ national asset‚ unique‚ resilience‚ tradeable‚ timeless and collectable‚” she said.

“These are words that are synonymous with the Krugerrand coin.

“I was asked to work the colours of black and gold into the aesthetic of the design.”