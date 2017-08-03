Brunch aims to empower women

Port Elizabeth women are in for a treat on their special day as Bay entrepreneur Sesethu Gqomo hosts a Women’s Day empowerment brunch in New Brighton next Wednesday from 10am to 1pm.

Mbokodo Rise talk(s), a name derived from the saying “Wathint’ abafazi, wathint’ imbokodo” (you strike a woman, you strike a rock), is the first of what Gqomo hopes will be annual Women’s Day talk that aims to empower and motivate professional/working women from the township to strive for greatness in different aspects of their lives.

“With this event we’re encouraging women to come out from hiding and celebrate their strength. “The event, which will be held at chef Vuyokazi Duze’s Café Rizo restaurant, will include talks on beauty and skin care, financial security, love and relationships, as well as being a woman in the 21st century. “Taking this kind of event to the township is a way of debunking the myth that if an event is in the township then it’s of a substandard,” she said. Gqomo said holding the event at Café Rizo would also be another way of boosting the economy of the township.