Latest:
My HeraldLive 

Trevor Noah tells of rage after stepdad shot mom

TshisaLIVE 0 Comment , ,
Trevor Noah Picture: Trevor Noah/ Facebook

Comedian and TV host Trevor Noah has reflected on the rage he felt after learning that his stepfather had shot his mother in the head.

The incident, which took place several years ago‚ has been well documented but Noah has often been shy to speak about the incident.

However‚ during an interview with People magazine US recently‚ he opened up about the incident and the rage he felt over it.

“I remember after the shooting‚ my mother was in hospital‚ and all I felt was rage‚” Noah said.

He said his mother tried to calm him down by telling him not to harbour anger towards his stepfather. “My mother said to me: ‘Don’t hate him for doing this‚ but rather pity him because he too is a victim‚ in his own way‚ of a world that has thrust upon him an idea of masculinity that he has subscribed to and is now a part of.’

“As for myself‚ I do not wish to imbue myself with a hatred that only I will carry‚” he said.

Noah said his mother’s attitude towards the incident inspired him.

“I think watching my mom‚ her growth post-shooting‚ our family and the way we became stronger‚ really became the example I chose to live by.

“That’s really what I’ve stuck to‚ and that’s how I try to live my life every day.”

You May Also Like

Top model to open agency in the Bay

Allan Williams 0

Effects of deadly red tide will linger

Allan Williams 0
Quinoa recipe

5 tips and recipes to enjoy quinoa

Herald Correspondent 0

Leave a Reply

Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment moderation policy. Your email address is required but will not be published.

 