Comedian and TV host Trevor Noah has reflected on the rage he felt after learning that his stepfather had shot his mother in the head.

The incident, which took place several years ago‚ has been well documented but Noah has often been shy to speak about the incident.

However‚ during an interview with People magazine US recently‚ he opened up about the incident and the rage he felt over it.

“I remember after the shooting‚ my mother was in hospital‚ and all I felt was rage‚” Noah said.