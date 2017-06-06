The PE Opera House is reintroducing its Poetry Tuesdays, with Xhosa artist Siyabonga “Gqobhoz’imbawula” Ngcai on stage at 6pm today.

Ngcai, better known as Gqobhoz’imbawula, is an ambitious poet, story teller, songwriter, performing artist, culture and language activist, and an architectural technologist by profession.

The Mthatha born-and-raised poet says he was drawn to the fine arts and traditional and Pantsula dancing from an early age, and later started to write short stories and poems.