Poetry Tuesdays are back
The PE Opera House is reintroducing its Poetry Tuesdays, with Xhosa artist Siyabonga “Gqobhoz’imbawula” Ngcai on stage at 6pm today.
Ngcai, better known as Gqobhoz’imbawula, is an ambitious poet, story teller, songwriter, performing artist, culture and language activist, and an architectural technologist by profession.
The Mthatha born-and-raised poet says he was drawn to the fine arts and traditional and Pantsula dancing from an early age, and later started to write short stories and poems.
Ngcai, who writes and performs his poetry in isiXhosa, addresses issues such as the physical and emotional abuse of women and children, African history, traditional and cultural backgrounds and other pertinent matters.
He has shared his craft in countless events, poetry festivals and musical sessions along with national and international artists such as England’s Lemn Sissay, Luka Lesson from Australia, South Africa’s Lebo Mashile, Botswana’s TJ Dema, South Africa’s “Bra Willie” Keorapetse William Kgositsile, Liyou Libseka from Ethiopia and others.
Admission is free. Inquiries: Contact Cingiwe Skosana on (041) 585-1300.