Kwesta is “on top of the world” after his iconic anthem Ngud’ went five-times platinum‚ selling more than 100000 copies in just over a year.

Kwesta reached the milestone recently, saying he was humbled by South Africa’s response to the track.

“It feels absolutely amazing to have received so much love. I’ve come to realise that Ngud’ is no longer my song. It doesn’t belong to me. It belongs to South Africa. It is their anthem‚” he said.

The success of Ngud’ has also seen Kwesta’s latest album‚ Dakar II‚ reach platinum status.

He joined the likes of Pitch Black Afro‚ Cassper Nyovest‚ KO‚ Riky Rick‚ AKA and Emtee‚ in selling over 40000 copies of an album.

Despite waiting several years for his chance in the limelight‚ Kwesta said that he didn’t make the album to prove anything to the world.

“I was introducing myself on my first album and by the second album I wanted to prove to the world that I had what it takes to be a star. This album I was far more relaxed. I just wanted to make good music. There were no agendas.

“I know how hard it is to sell albums nowadays‚ especially a double-disc album like Dakar II. You get to a point where you worry if it is maybe not ‘too much’ for fans. But to have the album‚ and not just one song like Ngud’‚ bought so many times is just proof that I am doing the right thing‚” Kwesta said.

He admits that the pressure is now on to make a bigger and better album.

“There’s a lot of pressure. I have already started on the new album and I am happy with it so far but I would never be content to release something that is not better than Dakar II‚” he added. – Tshisa Live